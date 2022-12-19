Midas Tops 24 Hour Volume of $213,486.00 (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Midas token can now be bought for approximately $29.17 or 0.00174725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Midas has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Midas has a market cap of $76.05 million and approximately $213,486.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $867.44 or 0.05185368 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00486508 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,822.18 or 0.28825851 BTC.

Midas Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 29.4132274 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $8,208.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

