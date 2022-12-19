Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Short Interest Update

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the November 15th total of 87,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Miller Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Miller Industries by 21.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 317,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after buying an additional 55,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Miller Industries has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $205.56 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

About Miller Industries

(Get Rating)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.