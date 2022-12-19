MinePlex (PLEX) Price Up 19.8% This Week

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, MinePlex has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular exchanges. MinePlex has a market cap of $36.14 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MinePlex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007905 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $867.44 or 0.05185368 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00486508 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 308,901,067 coins. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.