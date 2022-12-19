Mizuho Begins Coverage on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.00. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.56 and a quick ratio of 11.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $1,017,134.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,398.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,971,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $1,017,134.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,398.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,023 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

