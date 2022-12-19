MOBLAND One Day Trading Volume Reaches $47,403.54 (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. MOBLAND has a total market cap of $104.94 million and approximately $47,403.54 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBLAND token can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MOBLAND has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MOBLAND Token Profile

MOBLAND’s launch date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

