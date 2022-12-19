Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.18. The company has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

