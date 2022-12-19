Monero Price Reaches $144.55 (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and $50.79 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $144.55 or 0.00872141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,574.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00376187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022702 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00093237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.17 or 0.00604343 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00270632 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00257937 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,215,727 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.