MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $245,163.75 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MongoDB Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $9.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,808. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $570.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 1,326.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $52,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $43,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in MongoDB by 0.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in MongoDB by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About MongoDB

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised shares of MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

