Monika U. Ehrman Buys 200 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) Director Monika U. Ehrman bought 200 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $11,464.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,235.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matador Resources Stock Down 3.0 %

MTDR opened at $55.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.31. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The business had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 145.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $821,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 132.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Matador Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 74,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

