Monumental Financial Group Inc. Has $8.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after buying an additional 25,636,928 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699,674 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $431,952,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares during the period.

BSV stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,048. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $81.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

