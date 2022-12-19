Monumental Financial Group Inc. Sells 303 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 0.4% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in PayPal by 21.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after buying an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,225,367. The company has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

