Moonbeam Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.85 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $167.48 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00071333 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00053023 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001099 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00022003 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 482,854,036 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

