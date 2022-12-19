Morgan Stanley Cuts Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $37.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GLBE. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Global-e Online from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $20.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $66.78.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $105.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 48.2% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,816,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,249 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 45.1% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,926 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $45,321,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the third quarter valued at about $39,162,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

