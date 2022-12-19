Morgan Stanley Increases Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $28.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RF. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Regions Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.