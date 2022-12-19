Morgan Stanley Raises CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $64.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CMS. Guggenheim dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.55.

CMS opened at $61.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $313,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 48.9% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in CMS Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 33.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,541,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

