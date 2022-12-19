Morgan Stanley Raises Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target to $35.00

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ING Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($36.84) to €33.00 ($34.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $32.46 on Monday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.