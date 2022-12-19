Morgan Stanley Raises SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $190.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIVB. Oppenheimer cut SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $404.85 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $371.14.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $213.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.27. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $198.10 and a 12 month high of $752.68.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

