Morgan Stanley Trims Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Target Price to $132.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SBNY. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $195.64.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $113.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $113.25 and a 12 month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,674 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 72.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,240,000 after buying an additional 1,346,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,941,000 after acquiring an additional 980,520 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,846,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,910,000 after acquiring an additional 663,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.