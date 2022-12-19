Moseley Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 667.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of UL traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.65. 44,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,632,940. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $54.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

