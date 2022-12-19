Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.0% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $764,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.89 on Monday, reaching $211.63. 39,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $142.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

