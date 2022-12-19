Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $252,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 87,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 9,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $5.16 on Monday, reaching $535.03. 10,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,471. The company has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $364.62 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $522.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.