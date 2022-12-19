Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,203 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,095,399,000 after purchasing an additional 316,285 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.23. 705,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,097,281. The company has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average is $78.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

