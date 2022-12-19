Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $929,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 288.7% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $83,028,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.01. The company had a trading volume of 270,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,360,305. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

