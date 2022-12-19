Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 1,133 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $32.03. The company had a trading volume of 484,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,202,211. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $256.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.84.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

