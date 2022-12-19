Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 2,175 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 2.1% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $27,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.81. The stock had a trading volume of 53,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,169. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $122.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

