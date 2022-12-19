MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.07

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 154366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MSD Acquisition by 304,500.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the third quarter worth $488,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

