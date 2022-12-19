Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $301.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €306.00 ($322.11) to €316.00 ($332.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €255.00 ($268.42) to €270.00 ($284.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €326.20 ($343.37) to €320.00 ($336.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance

Shares of MURGY stock opened at $31.43 on Monday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

