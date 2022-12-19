MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Price Down 78.9% Over Last Week

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 32.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $24.30 million and approximately $1,876.42 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 78.9% against the US dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $879.69 or 0.05252776 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.77 or 0.00488275 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,845.03 or 0.28930511 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.0370457 USD and is down -15.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $520.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

