MVL Market Cap Tops $72.61 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One MVL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a market cap of $72.61 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MVL has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MVL Profile

MVL’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,252,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

