Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

NYSE NBR opened at $141.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.84. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $207.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($1.83). The business had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.20 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. On average, analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -26.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 43.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 107.6% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Stories

