Nano (XNO) Price Tops $0.69 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $91.47 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00004128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,628.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00380516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022565 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.08 or 0.00872494 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00092690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.30 or 0.00603208 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00274894 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

