National Bank of Canada FI Has $171.79 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,638,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 102,765 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 0.9% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.23% of Enbridge worth $171,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,186,048,000 after buying an additional 4,276,415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after buying an additional 5,598,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 116.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 13,386,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,815,000 after purchasing an additional 848,948 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 73,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.21. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.