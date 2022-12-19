National Bank of Canada FI Has $36.29 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 496.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,736 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $36,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $314.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,787. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.74.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

