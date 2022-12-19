National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 243,207 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,207 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $47,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,154,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $117,962,000 after purchasing an additional 835,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.77. 177,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,556,606. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $171.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Argus cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

