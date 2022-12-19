Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.61

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 6016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Natura &Co Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natura &Co

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCO. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 346.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 72.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

