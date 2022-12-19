Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.61

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 6016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Natura &Co Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Natura &Co

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Natura &Co had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natura &Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Natura &Co by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Natura &Co by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Natura &Co by 346.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

