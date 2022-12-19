Navcoin Price Tops $0.0338 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $214.50 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00112501 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00194678 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00053072 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00036844 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000331 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,102,029 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.