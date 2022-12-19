NEM Price Reaches $0.0296 on Exchanges (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. One NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. NEM has a total market cap of $266.35 million and $9.61 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007707 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $876.34 or 0.05288248 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.78 or 0.00487460 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000208 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
NEM Profile
NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb.
NEM Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.
