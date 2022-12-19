Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Announces Earnings Results

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 63.89% and a negative net margin of 110.52%.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.59. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

