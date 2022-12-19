New Century Advisors LLC Sells 5,750 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

New Century Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth $301,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth $364,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 130.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,058,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 158.4% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 92,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 56,618 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $26.26 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

