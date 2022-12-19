New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading 5.6% Higher

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) traded up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.77 and last traded at $36.32. 102,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,541,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.
EDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 187.6% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 43,110,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,647,000 after buying an additional 28,122,503 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $2,861,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.
