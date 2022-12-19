New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Jonestrading

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jonestrading from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jonestrading’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NYMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.86. 111,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,561,542. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

