Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,442,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,367,000 after buying an additional 412,000 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,748,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,144,000 after buying an additional 1,149,270 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,170,000 after purchasing an additional 876,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,032,000 after purchasing an additional 256,652 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

XBI traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,733,905. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.90. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $119.21.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.