Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 81 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,338.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 24,598 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after buying an additional 637,575 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $173.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,500,625. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.