Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PVH by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in PVH by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PVH shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PVH to $77.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PVH to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

PVH Stock Performance

PVH Cuts Dividend

PVH traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $68.84. 8,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,101. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.09. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PVH Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

