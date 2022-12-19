Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International comprises 0.5% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $33,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,611 shares of company stock worth $1,446,562 over the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 2.6 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Shares of MGM traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.74. 47,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,401,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.04. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

