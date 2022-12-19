Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTLO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Portillo’s by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Portillo’s by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Portillo’s by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Portillo’s by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTLO stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,036. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $752.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Portillo’s had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $151.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PTLO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Portillo’s in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

In other Portillo’s news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 21,500 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $545,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

