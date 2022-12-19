Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $402,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 423.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 564,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,070,000 after acquiring an additional 99,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,545,000 after buying an additional 141,595 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

SPIP traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,840. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85.

