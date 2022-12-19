Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 433.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 109.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 138.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,091,379.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,091,379.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,712 shares of company stock worth $6,975,389. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprout Social Price Performance

SPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,428. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -67.38 and a beta of 0.86. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $98.71.

Sprout Social Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.