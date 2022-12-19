Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,951 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBRT stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,195. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 58.30 and a quick ratio of 58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

